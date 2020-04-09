PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 4.7%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $20.68, 63,496 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,396,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.