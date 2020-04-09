PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 4.7%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $20.68, 63,496 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,396,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

