Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $27.27, 40,355 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,381,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39.
In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,183.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
