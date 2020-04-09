Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $27.27, 40,355 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,381,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,183.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

