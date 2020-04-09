Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading 7.6% Higher

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $24.78, 291,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 611,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pra Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,740 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pra Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Pra Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 748,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

