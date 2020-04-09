Brokerages Set $7.50 Price Target for Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.23) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lifetime Brands an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $4.43 on Monday. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,686,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200,814 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 568,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the period. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 231,491 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

