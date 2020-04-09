New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Stock Price Up 12.4%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) shares rose 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.36, approximately 51,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,071,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several brokerages have commented on SNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.47%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,222.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 89,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $572,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,806.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 199,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,600 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.