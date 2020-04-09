OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Trading 14.7% Higher

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) traded up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $20.24, 64,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,983,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271 in the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

