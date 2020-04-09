Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Trading 13.3% Higher

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.81 and last traded at $49.70, 96,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,122,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.71.

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

