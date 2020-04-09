Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Up 6.8%

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.57, 593 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akerna stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Company Profile (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

