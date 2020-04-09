ValuEngine Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Sell

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE:TD opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,340,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

