ValuEngine Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Sell

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE:TD opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,340,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: What is channel trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank to Sell
Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. Price Target at $128.40
Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. Price Target at $128.40
Marten Transport Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Marten Transport Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Investors Buy High Volume of eHealth Put Options
Investors Buy High Volume of eHealth Put Options
Liberty Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Liberty Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Eventbrite Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Eventbrite Target of Unusually High Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report