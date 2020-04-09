Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $128.40

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.40.

Several analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $146.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.28. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $150.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Analyst Recommendations for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank to Sell
Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. Price Target at $128.40
Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. Price Target at $128.40
Marten Transport Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Marten Transport Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Investors Buy High Volume of eHealth Put Options
Investors Buy High Volume of eHealth Put Options
Liberty Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Liberty Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Eventbrite Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Eventbrite Target of Unusually High Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report