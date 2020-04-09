Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $128.40

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.40.

Several analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $146.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.28. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $150.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

