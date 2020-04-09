Marten Transport Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,149 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,028% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after acquiring an additional 186,682 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 222,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRTN opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

