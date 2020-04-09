Marten Transport Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,149 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,028% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after acquiring an additional 186,682 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 222,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRTN opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marten Transport Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Marten Transport Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Investors Buy High Volume of eHealth Put Options
Investors Buy High Volume of eHealth Put Options
Liberty Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Liberty Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Eventbrite Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Eventbrite Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Heico Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Heico Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Calithera Biosciences Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Calithera Biosciences Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report