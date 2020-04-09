Investors Buy High Volume of eHealth Put Options (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,655 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,160% compared to the average volume of 206 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.43. eHealth has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $152.19.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,323,000 after buying an additional 646,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in eHealth by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,565,000 after buying an additional 340,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in eHealth by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,601,000 after acquiring an additional 298,870 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.