Liberty Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 14,160 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,738% compared to the typical daily volume of 499 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

