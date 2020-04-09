Eventbrite Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,331 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 818% compared to the typical volume of 254 call options.

NYSE EB opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $575.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.68. Eventbrite has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $25.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. Eventbrite’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EB. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2,489.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 77,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 60,545 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

