Heico Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,009 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,854% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.18.

Shares of HEI opened at $84.69 on Thursday. Heico has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heico will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,271,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 10.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

