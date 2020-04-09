Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Calithera Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 754 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 867% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $371.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

