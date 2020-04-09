Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.27. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,486 shares in the company, valued at $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

