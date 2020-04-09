Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.27. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,486 shares in the company, valued at $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Danaher Co.
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Danaher Co.
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report