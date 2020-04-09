Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,622 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.