Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $109.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

