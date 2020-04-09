Coastal Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.2% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR opened at $145.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

