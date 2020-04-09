Coastal Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 21.6% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $275.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.73 and its 200 day moving average is $306.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

