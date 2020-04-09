Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

