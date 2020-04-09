iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,452 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

