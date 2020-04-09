Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $171.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

