Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.2% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

