Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

