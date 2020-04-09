Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.59.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $174.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

