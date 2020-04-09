Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.59.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $174.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Danaher Co.
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF


