Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,363 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after buying an additional 718,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after acquiring an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,569,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

