Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,547,000 after acquiring an additional 400,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $46.24 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

