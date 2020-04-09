Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,482 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEYE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,136 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 99,014 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,680 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FEYE shares. Bank of America cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

FireEye stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

