Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 50,509 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,959,000 after acquiring an additional 214,103 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

