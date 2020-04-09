Coastal Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

NYSE LMT opened at $361.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

