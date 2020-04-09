Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 3,488 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 360.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 63,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 52,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 66,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

VLO stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.