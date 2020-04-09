Coastal Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $200.57 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.91 and its 200-day moving average is $204.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.