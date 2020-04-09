Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

