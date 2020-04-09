Coastal Capital Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,919 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EMB opened at $98.51 on Thursday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $117.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average is $111.46.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.