Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,609,000. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,828,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,486,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,066,000 after buying an additional 502,922 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,399,000 after buying an additional 486,635 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after buying an additional 476,602 shares during the period. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.