Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.