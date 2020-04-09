Coastal Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 424,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,231 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.