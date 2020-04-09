Coastal Capital Group Inc. Buys 60,833 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,833 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

