Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $126,042,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,523,000. 27.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of CCEP opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

