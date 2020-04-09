iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Lifted by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

