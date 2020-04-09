Coastal Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

