Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in AT&T were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

