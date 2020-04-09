Zacks: Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.10 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 31 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $5.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 69.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 159,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

