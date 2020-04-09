Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Announce $0.24 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. First Bank’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bank an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.82. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.