Scotiabank Downgrades Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Sector Perform

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,620,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 205,306 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 418,637 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

