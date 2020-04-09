Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $725.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company’s shares have declined sharply over the past three months due to the coronavirus concern. The coronavirus crisis might hurt the company’s performance in the coming quarters. Moreover, high costs and intense competition remain concerns. Of late, estimates for current quarter and year have also witnessed downward revisions. However, focus on increasing food safety and enhancing customer experience, along with various sales-building and strategic initiatives are likely to drive the top line. In an effort to attract more customers, the company launched its loyalty program — Chipotle Rewards — nationwide. For 2020, management expects comps to grow in mid-single digit. It expects to open 150-165 restaurants in 2020.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $868.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $831.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $725.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $796.28. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,941 shares of company stock valued at $373,002,371 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

