Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $37.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $80.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,498 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

