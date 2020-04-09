Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

CLR stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.61. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William B. Berry acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

